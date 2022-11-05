VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is seriously injured following a shooting Saturday evening in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Staghorn Drive. Police say a victim has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are actively looking for the suspect at this time and are asking people to avoid the area.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.