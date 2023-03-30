VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Mar. 19.

According to police, Emergency Communications and Citizen Services got a call around 1:30 a.m. from the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Detral Dozier, stating that he had been shot.

Police say Dozier was found in the 4700 block of Marlwood Way suffering from a gunshot wound. Dozier was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.