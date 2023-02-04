VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating following a shooting Saturday evening in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:23 p.m. in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and people are asking to avoid the area.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.