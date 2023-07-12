VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Diamond Springs Road was closed to traffic in Virginia Beach following a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening, Virginia Beach Police said.

Police say the call for the crash came in around 7:13 p.m. at the intersection of Bayside Road and Diamond Springs Road.

(WAVY Viewer Photo)

(WAVY Viewer Photo)

Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being ejected during the crash. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

The crash is being investigated by the VBPD Traffic Unit and there are no charges pending at this time.

