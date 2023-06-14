VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a woman in distress walked onto a Birdneck Elementary school bus Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to a letter sent from Virginia Beach Public Schools to parents, an unknown woman in distress boarded the school bus wearing a mask and carrying a bag and scissors. The bus driver did intervene and was able to get the children off of the bus.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

VBCPS says police immediately responded to the incident and removed the woman off the bus. The children were then transported to school on another bus and were greeted and comforted by administrators and counselors when they arrived.

The incident is under investigation.