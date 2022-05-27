VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There will be an increased police presence at Virginia Beach City Public Schools through the rest of the year.

Virginia Beach police tell 10 On Your Side that parents and students will see extra patrols at schools through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

They made it clear that the increased patrols are a result of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, not because of any local threat.

Here’s the full statement from the city:

Due to the tragic events that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Virginia Beach Police Department will be providing extra patrols around our community’s schools through the end of the school year. The VBPD is committed to protecting the safety of all schools and keeping our students, teachers, and staff safe.

The last day of school for Virginia Beach City Public Schools is Friday, June 17.