VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say they are looking for a missing man believed to be endangered.

Virginia Beach Police say 36-year-old Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was last in contact with his family on Sunday. He has no known medical conditions, however, his family is concerned for his mental health due to “vague threats of suicide.”

Reginald was last seen driving a silver Nissan Altima with Virginia plates YNU-9108. He is described as 5’5″ with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Reginald or know his whereabouts, please call the non-emergency nu7mber at (757) 385-5000 or 911.

Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr., August 29 (Courtesy – VBPD)