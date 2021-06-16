Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash on Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday night.
The crash happened in the 4100 block of Dam Neck Road. The call came in around 8:40 p.m., dispatchers said.
The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
