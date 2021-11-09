Police: Fatal crash on Blackwater Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in just before 8:30 p.m. Police said the crash was in the 5800 block of Blackwater Road.

Police said one person died in the crash.

The road was shut down in the 5700 block as of 9:15 p.m., police said.

Police did not release additional information.

Correction: Police initially said the crash happened on Princess Anne Road. The correct location is on Blackwater Road.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.