VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested after Virginia Beach police say he fired several rounds while drunk early Sunday morning.

Police say a ShotSpotter alert helped lead them to the 1000 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard around 3:10 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, officers found several citizens along with shell casings and two firearms. The individuals were then detained and officers arrested 27-year-old Norfolk Jalaun Colbert on charges of reckless handling of a firearm, 3 counts of discharging of a firearm within city limits, and public intoxication.

Jalaun Colbert, August 29, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)