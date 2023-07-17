VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been charged with DUI second offense after authorities say she crashed into an occupied police cruiser over the weekend.

Police say 46-year-old Holley Thomas fled the scene after the crash at North Witchduck Road and Aragona Boulevard but was later apprehended. The officer was taken to the hospital and was listed in “stable” condition as of Monday, police say.

Thomas has ALSO been charged with felony hit-and-run and related traffic infractions.

She’s beING held at the Virginia Beach City Jail with bond denied.