Police: Drive-by shooting leaves 1 seriously injured in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Virginia Beach left one person with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1500 block Level Green Boulevard. Police say that a group of individuals were in the parking lot area when a vehicle drove by and fired shots.

Police confirmed that one male (unknown age) was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 4:20 p.m., officials say the scene is still “very active.”

Officers investigating a shooting at the 1500 Block Level Green Blvd, this is a very active scene. More details to follow @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 21, 2021

This is a breaking news story.