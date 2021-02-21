Police: Drive-by shooting leaves 1 seriously injured in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting in Virginia Beach left one person with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1500 block Level Green Boulevard. Police say that a group of individuals were in the parking lot area when a vehicle drove by and fired shots.

Police confirmed that one male (unknown age) was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

As of 4:20 p.m., officials say the scene is still “very active.”

This is a breaking news story.

