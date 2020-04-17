Police: Domestic incident leads to standoff in Eagles Nest area of Virginia Beach

Intersection of W. Neck Road and Indian River Road in Virginia Beach April 16, 2020. Police responded to a domestic incident which evolved into a standoff with officers, a police department spokesman said. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A domestic-related incident in the Eagles Nest area of Virginia Beach Thursday led to a standoff with officers, police say.

A Virginia Beach Police spokesman said police responded for a domestic-related incident in the 2400 block of Indian River Road.

The spokesman said he did not know what time the call came in.

Indian River Road is blocked off starting at the intersection of W. Neck Road.

WAVY News 10 is close to the scene and working on getting more details.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.

Dozens of police vehicles near a standoff scene in the 2400 block of Indian River Road in Virginia Beach. (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer Evelyn Yaba Marlowitz)

Latest Posts: