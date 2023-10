VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, a person fishing at Lake Smith called 911 after seeing what they thought was a body in the water, Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Lake View Drive and recovered the body. They have not been able to confirm yet whether the body was a male or female, how old the individual is or if there appeared to be foul play.