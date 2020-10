VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a crash involving a pedestrian has led to a fatality Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

As of 8:50 p.m., the road is closed at First Colonial and West Lane while Virginia Beach Police investigate the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

