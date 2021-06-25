Police: Convicted felon arrested for multiple firearm violations in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Virginia Beach Police announced that they apprehended a registered felon who was wanted for multiple firearm violations.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Narragansett Drive for a report of a firearm violation on June 19.

The primary investigation revealed that Jeremy Joseph Johns, 32, of Norfolk drew a firearm and discharged it in the direction of a bystander following a verbal dispute. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Following the incident, members of the VBPD Warrant Fugitive and K9 Units were apprehended Johns on June 23.

He has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and brandishing a firearm.

Currently, Johns is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail with no bond.