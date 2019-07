VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a child was found dead in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning.

According to Officer L.H. Tassa from Virginia Beach Police, a child under 10 years old was found unresponsive in the 1200 block of Faulkner Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.

It is confirmed that the child is deceased.

Whether the incident is deemed suspicious is still unclear.

