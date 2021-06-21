Police: Cigarette snatcher targets two 7-Eleven stores in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are now seeking residents’ help in identifying a man accused of taking off with several packs of cigarettes from two 7-Eleven locations.

According to police, the first incident occurred on June 11 at the 7-Eleven located on 3185 Holland Road. Reports say the suspect asked for several packs of Newport cigarettes which totaled to around $82.



When the suspect goes to pay for them using a credit card, the card was declined. Police say the suspect then took his credit card, snatched the bag of cigarettes off the counter, and left the store before the clerk realized the card had declined.



The second incident occurred just days later on June 14. Police the same suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 1584 General Booth Boulevard and asked for several packs of Newport cigarettes totaling about $80.



Similar to the first incident, his credit card declined and the suspect snatched the cigarettes off the counter and quickly left the store.

On both occasions, the suspect was seen getting into a silver, four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus with Virginia tags YDW7066. Police say the tags may be stolen.