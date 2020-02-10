Police arrest woman after ‘suspicious activity’ at VB Red Roof Inn turns into homicide investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Virginia Beach when a “suspicious activity” report turned into a homicide investigation following the discovery of the scene at a Red Roof Inn.

According to Virginia Beach Police, officers got a report of a “suspicious activity” from a citizen happening at the Red Roof Inn located at 196 Ballard Court around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

After investigators responded to the incident, police say it turned into a homicide investigation following the discovery of the scene.

Police say the victim, an adult man, has been identified, however they are withholding the release of his name until the next of kin has been notified.

After further investigations, police arrested 42-year-old Melissa Nanette Diaz in connection to the crime.

Diaz is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Corrections Facility.

According to officials, the investigation is still in the “very early stages” and no further details have been released.

