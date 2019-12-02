Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5:30pm

Police arrest VB elderly man accused of stealing WWII rifle at gun show

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – Virginia Beach City Jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Virginia Beach was arrested for allegedly stealing a firearm during a gun show.

Virginia State Police initially sought the public’s help early November after an investigation was conducted about a theft that happened during a gun show at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

One resident was able to name the man, now identified as 81-year-old Louis Cale Spruill of Virginia Beach, and reported him to the police.

After obtaining a search warrant of Spruill’s home, officers found the stolen World War II carbine, single bolt rifle.

Reports say Spruill was then arrested and is now in the custody of the Virginia Beach City Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories