Police arrest VB elderly man accused of stealing WWII rifle at gun show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Virginia Beach was arrested for allegedly stealing a firearm during a gun show.

Virginia State Police initially sought the public’s help early November after an investigation was conducted about a theft that happened during a gun show at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

One resident was able to name the man, now identified as 81-year-old Louis Cale Spruill of Virginia Beach, and reported him to the police.

After obtaining a search warrant of Spruill’s home, officers found the stolen World War II carbine, single bolt rifle.

Reports say Spruill was then arrested and is now in the custody of the Virginia Beach City Jail on a $2,500 bond.