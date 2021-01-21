Police arrest 3rd person in connection with shooting that left man seriously injured in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police arrested a third person in connection with a life-threatening shooting that happened in December on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach.

On January 8, police say warrants were obtained for 22-year-old Tyrion Logan of Virginia Beach.

He was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

Logan was arrested on January 14 in Youngstown, Ohio. He will be extradited back to Virginia Beach to face these charges.

On December 3, 2020, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lynnhaven Parkway and Centerville Turnpike.

Officers arrived on the scene and located an adult man who had sustained a life-threatening injury from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Virginia Beach EMS.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in his vehicle on Lynnhaven Parkway when he was shot by an unknown subject or possible subjects.

The next day, on December 4, 2020, two arrests were made in connection with the incident.

E’ze Anyanwu Pritchard, 22, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with multiple firearm violations to include; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Verneka Lynnae Wiggins, 24, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in a felony.

22-year-old E’ze Anyanwu Pritchard | 24-year-old Verneka Lynnae Wiggins (Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police)

After gathering information through the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the suspects and victim were not known to each other.

Additionally, police determined based on evidence in the case, there was a third suspect involved who fled the state shortly after the shooting.

The case is still being actively investigated.