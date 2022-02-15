Police: Armed Virginia Beach man barricades self with 2-year-old inside home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is now in custody following a barricade situation in Virginia Beach early Monday morning.
According to Virginia Beach Police, they initially got a call around 2L50 a.m. in the 3800 block of Chimney Creek Drive regarding a domestic situation involving an intoxicated man who was said to be suicidal and possessed a handgun.
When they got to the scene, police talked to a woman who claimed that their 2-year-old child was inside the home asleep.
BPD Special Operations was notified and responded with negotiators and SWAT.
After several hours, police say the man, identified as 26-year-old Zachary Harris, got out of the home and was taken into custody without incident.
There were no injuries to the child.
Harris was charged with domestic assault.
