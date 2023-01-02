VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are working a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University.

A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file is armed and won’t leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him.

No other details are available at this time, but police say it’s a “rapidly evolving situation.”

