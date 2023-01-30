VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a missing and endangered child.

11-year-old Kaelani Maya was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, black gym shorts and no shoes.

Maya is 4 foot 10 inches, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She is autistic and has the cognitive ability of a preschooler.

Missing 11-year-old Kaelani Maya. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police)

Maya also has an eating disorder that causes her to overeat and may be in a “scavenger” episode.

Police are asking the public to check stores that sell food, as well as nearby dumpsters and trashcans.

If located contact a missing persons detective at (757) 385-4101.

