Police investigation closes I-264 west near Laskin Road; detour in place

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Incident on I-264 in Virginia Beach Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Virginia 511)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police activity closed Interstate 264 near the Laskin Road overpass Friday night in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police said the incident was an ongoing investigation, but there was no danger to the public.

Westbound traffic was being detoured at First Colonial Road, exit 21, as of 7:30 p.m. An eastbound lane was also closed.

Google Maps showed traffic was back up about a mile from the detour exit as of 7:45 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10