Police investigation closes I-264 west near Laskin Road; detour in place

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police activity closed Interstate 264 near the Laskin Road overpass Friday night in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police said the incident was an ongoing investigation, but there was no danger to the public.

Westbound traffic was being detoured at First Colonial Road, exit 21, as of 7:30 p.m. An eastbound lane was also closed.

Google Maps showed traffic was back up about a mile from the detour exit as of 7:45 p.m.

