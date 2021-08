VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a domestic-related stabbing incident Thursday morning in Virginia Beach, police say.

Police say they were notified around 9:35 a.m. and they were not looking for suspects. It happened in the 4700 block of Bridgeman Lane, near Sentara Independence.

No other details in the case have been released at this time. Check back for updates on this breaking news.