VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three teens were taken into custody in Virginia Beach after leading police officers in a chase while driving a stolen vehicle with stolen firearms inside.

According to Virginia Beach police, the incident occurred around 1:25 a.m. on November 21 when officers received a stolen vehicle alert from their in-car Automatic License Plate Recognition System (ALPR).

Police say the vehicle refused to stop and officers had to use spikes to deflate the vehicle tires. When the car finally stopped, three people got out and ran from the officers.

All three were taken into custody. One was in possession of a stolen firearm and a second firearm was found inside the vehicle.

Police say all teens, ages 17, 14, and 13, were Norfolk residents.

There was also a large amount of stolen property recovered in the vehicle from recent larceny cases. The juveniles were charged with multiple offenses, including possession of a stolen firearm, concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, felony eluding, misdemeanor eluding, and possession of stolen property.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.