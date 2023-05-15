VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Virginia Beach Boulevard at Nelms Lane in Virginia Beach, a police spokesperson said.

Samuel D. Sutton, 22, of Newport News was driving an SUV at a high rate of speed westbound on Virginia Beach Boulevard when his vehicle hit a sedan attempting to turn onto Nelms Lane, police said.

Sutton, a passenger in his SUV and the driver of the sedan were all taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said, and Sutton was charged with driving under the influence of drugs (DUID) and reckless speeding, though police said there could be additional charges later.

The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate the crash.