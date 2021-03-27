Police identify 2 victims fatally shot; 3 charged in connection with Virginia Beach Oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified the two people fatally shot as well as three people who were arrested in connection with the shooting incident at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night.

Police say in the release that three separate shooting events took place the evening of March 26 at the Virginia Beach Resort Area.

Two people were killed, a man and woman, and eight were injured during the incidents.

The identity of the woman, police confirmed, was 29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris of Norfolk. Police say Harris was a bystander at the second shooting incident that occurred in the 300 block of 19th Street.

The decedent of the third event, an officer-involved shooting incident in the 300 block of 20th Street, police say was 25-year-old male Donovon W. Lynch of Virginia Beach.

Several individuals were injured at the first incident in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue, but there were no fatalities.

Police say that 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., of Virginia Beach, have been arrested.

Each has been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say that Adams, Baker, and Dorsey were involved with the first incident located in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue and are being held in custody at Virginia Beach City Jail.

Ahmon Jahree Adams

Nyquez Tyyon Baker

Virginia Beach Police also say there will be increased police presence through the remainder of the weekend.