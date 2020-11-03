Police: 2 arrested in connection to armed robbery at VB Parking garage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges in connection to an armed robbery that happened in a Virginia Beach parking garage, police say.

Virginia Beach Police Department Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn said that a person was robbed during a meeting at a parking garage located at 217 Central Park Ave. on Nov. 1. The alleged robbers stole money from the person at gunpoint.

Police arrived and saw the alleged robbers flee on foot. No one was injured, but two people were arrested. A teenager was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy.



Mckel Lewis, 21, was charged with two counts of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the VBPD.

