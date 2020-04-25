Police: 16-year-old runaway missing from Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 16-year-old is missing from Virginia Beach and is considered a runaway.

Ashlynn Barnes, 16, was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with black tank top and black jacket and black Vans shoes, Virginia Beach Police said. They took the missing person report at 7 p.m. April 16.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. put out a Facebook post saying the girl has been missing since April 16, when she was last seen near Emerald Point Apartments around 7 p.m.

The NCME said she is 16, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 190 pounds.

Ashlynn Barnes, 16 (Photo courtesy: NCME)

