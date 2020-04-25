VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 16-year-old is missing from Virginia Beach and is considered a runaway.
Ashlynn Barnes, 16, was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with black tank top and black jacket and black Vans shoes, Virginia Beach Police said. They took the missing person report at 7 p.m. April 16.
The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. put out a Facebook post saying the girl has been missing since April 16, when she was last seen near Emerald Point Apartments around 7 p.m.
The NCME said she is 16, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 190 pounds.
Latest Posts:
- Disney theme parks may remain closed until 2021, financial analyst predicts
- Hyde County to start allowing non-resident property owners back on Ocracoke
- Food Lion donates reusable food bags to local meal distribution sites, $20 gift cards for families
- Police: 16-year-old runaway missing from Virginia Beach
- Do you recognize this man? He’s wanted for stealing from Rite Aid