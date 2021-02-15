Police: 15 shell casings found after shots fired at Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating after shots were fired a home on Saturday.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, shots were fired at a home on Garner Road, however they did not specify the time the incident occurred.

There were no injuries reported, however police found 15 .40 caliber shell casings in front of the home. Some bullets were recovered from inside the home, police say.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers posted a photo of a vehicle they believe might be connected to the incident.

They say the white vehicle, possibly a Jeep Compass, was seen driving by at the same time the bullets were fired.