VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot late Thursday evening in the 700 block of Garfield Avenue in Virginia Beach near Rosemont Road, Virginia Beach Police said.

Police said the person has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and no suspect is in custody.

The 700 block of Garfield Avenue is between Alabama Road and Bancroft Drive and is in a largely residential area.

Police advise that as of about 12:40 a.m. Friday, it was still an active crime scene with a heavy police presence, and they are asking people people to avoid the area.

