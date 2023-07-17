VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting at Bardith Circle in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police say it happened on the 5000 block of Bardith Circle, near Northampton Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 37-year-old Calvin Wang dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives arrested Christina Wang, 30, and charged her with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

#Breaking HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: One person was killed and one person is in custody after a fatal shooting at Lakesmith Condos in Virginia Beach @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/cgQ45sgg5S — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) July 17, 2023

Police say Wang and the suspect knew one another.

(WAVY Photo – Wyatt Young)

Wang is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.