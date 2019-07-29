Plaza Middle School student brought gun to school, principal says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Plaza Middle School Summer School Principal issued a statement to parents after a student brought a gun on school property.

Summer School Principal Debbie Price at Plaza Middle School sent a statement to parents Monday afternoon after confirming that a student brought a gun on school property earlier that morning.

The principal assured parents in the statement that all students are safe and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The police were quickly informed and a suspect is now in custody, the statement said.

The principal ended the statement with a chance to inform parents and guardians to be aware of their children’s activities and reaffirm Plaza Middle School’s responsibility to ensure their students’ safety.