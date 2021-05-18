Planned development for people with intellectual disabilities in VB only given 1-month extension amid financial concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is continuing to follow road blocks faced by a planned $40-million development for people with intellectual disabilities in Virginia Beach.

The city isn’t giving Vanguard Landing, a nonprofit corporation trying to build the development, much more time to break ground. It’s been eight years, and nothing has been done.

Vanguard Landing came to the Virginia Beach Development Authority to get an extension of 18 months to get their financial orders in line.

However, they only received a one-month extension from the Virginia Beach Development Authority after the meeting.

The city auditor said Tuesday he didn’t see anything in Vanguard Landing’s books that indicated the company had more than “seven figures” in the bank, something a Vanguard Landing attorney said they did.

