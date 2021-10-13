‘Pick Three for Unity Week’: Virginia Beach residents encouraged to support inclusion, diversity awareness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is celebrating Unity Week with several action-oriented initiatives.

Unity Week, held during Oct. 17-23, celebrates individual differences and aims to move towards embracing individuals with positivity and acceptance.

Community members planning to celebrate the event are encouraged to visit VBgov.com/unity and pick a minimum of three actions to take before Nov. 30.

Participants can select from these options below:

Option 1: IDENTIFY YOUR PRONOUN

Proper use of gender identity terms, including pronouns, signals courtesy, acceptance and respect. Residents can add their preferred pronoun to their email signature, social media profile, or Zoom screen name label.

Option 2: WATCH VIDEOS

Residents can select from a variety of videos including three videos on VBgov.com/unity featuring “Growing Our LGBTQ+ Acceptance on National Coming Out Day”; “Islam & Judaism: Everything You’ve Wanted to Know But Were Afraid to Ask”; and “Race: A Conversation About Solutions for Sustainable Changes.” The viideos average approximately 15 minutes in length.

Option 3: ATTEND AN EVENT

Several Unity Week events include virtual panel discussions about unity through the lens of public health and ethnicity; in-person discussions about pandemic-related inequities, and even a Unity Line Dancing Party hosted by Parks & Recreation. One of the events is the “Stamped from the Beginning Community Read Project,” a Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) read program series featuring “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi and its youth and teen adaptations.

Option 4: WEAR ORANGE

Oct. 20 is Unity Day, the signature event of National Bullying Prevention Month. Residents can show their support on this day by wearing the color orange which is the recognized color of anti-bullying.