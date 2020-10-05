PHOTOS: Hampton Roads fire stations ‘Light the Night’ in memory of fallen firefighters

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Fire stations across Hampton Roads are honoring fallen firefighters by participating in the nationwide “Light the Night” event as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department arranged for the red light illumination of the VB Emergency Operations Center (Bldg. 30) on Oct. 2 and King Neptune on the boardwalk at 31st Street on Oct. 3. Both will remain lit through Sunday.

“On this 4th day of October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors the memories of 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 21 firefighters who died in previous years. The NFFF launched the nationwide observance ‘Light the Night’ inviting fire departments and citizens across the country to show their support with a red light,” the department posted to its social media.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Station 7 and Fire Chief John DiBacco honored fallen firefighters this weekend.

Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department in Isle of Wight County participated in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Light The Night. The crew did so in remembrance of Hanover Fire Lt. Brad Clark who was killed on Oct. 12, 2018, when a tractor-trailer crashed into the rear of his fire truck while on the scene of a crash.

Virginia Beach Fallen Firefighter Memorial

