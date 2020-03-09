Photos: Dumpster catches fire in Virginia Beach

Live Now
Virginia Beach

Photo Courtesy – VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a dumpster fire Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the 3400 block of Pacific Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Due to the dumpster being partially full, firefighters had to climb into the dumpster to find the burning debris.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries reported.

