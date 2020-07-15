Photographers team together to take free professional headshots for the unemployed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- Next week, hundreds of photographers across the country will lend their time and talent to help those currently unemployed due to COVID-19.

It’s an initiative called “10,000 Headshots” and was started by Headshot Booking, a headshot photography booking agency.

The goal is to take 10,000 headshots for free done by 200 photographers nationwide, including by photographers here in Hampton Roads.

“Our goal is to hit that 10,000 mark and maybe more,” said Sean Voges, who is a professional headshot photographer based in Virginia Beach.

Voges says he was excited to be invited to participate.

“For me to donate my time, energy, and efforts, if I can help one person get a job back, that’s huge,” he said. “I think I’m doing what I can with my trade to help make that happen. It makes me happy to see people smile and look at themselves and think this is the best thing ever.”

Voges says he’s been doing photography since 1997, starting out with nature and landscape, and eventually making his way into headshot photography.

He feels connected to this project because he, too, was furloughed for two months due to COVID-19.

“It was a little bit of a trying time trying to figure out what was going on,” Voges said.

The free headshot sessions will be at Lynnhaven Mall on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voges says each session will take 10 minutes and all the photographers will be adhering to CDC guidelines to make sure those who need photos stay safe.

“Face masks, the whole nine, I think that’s the main thing is that people can come out and do this safely,” he said.

Those participating also hope to break a record by taking 10,000 headshots in one day, according to Voges, who is grateful that’s he’s able to hope.

He encourages those that need the photos to come with a smile, even if they’re shy about taking photos.

“The main thing is to be yourself,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to showcase. Everyone’s beautiful. Everyone’s got a great face. We all have our insecurities. We all shine. People can show up and try to let the stress relax a bit, given it’s a stressful time. If they show up and are kind of themselves, show up with a smile and we’re there to help you and help you get a job back into the workforce,” he said.

To get a free headshot, you must sign up.

Click here to sign up and to learn more.

