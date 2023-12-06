VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man convicted of plotting to bomb Landstown High School over a decade ago was denied bond on unrelated child porn charges for a second time.

Phillip Bay, who appeared in court Wednesday wearing orange jail clothes, is facing 20 counts of child pornography possession. He was released in 2019 after serving more than eight years of a 12-year sentence.

The prosecutor in the case argued that Bay presented a threat to the community and — considering the 56 years of jail time he’d face just from violating his good behavior terms — is a flight risk.

He also acknowledged that, if he was granted bond, Bay would be returning to the same home in which he had stockpiled Molotov cocktails, pipe bombs and sawed-off shotguns in the leadup to the 10-year anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

The judge explained that the court wouldn’t be able to impose restrictions that would eliminate his risk of fleeing before announcing his decision.

Bay’s defense attorney, Eric Korslund, said that since his release, his client had been able to find work and started volunteering. His arguments in court hinged on the evidence — or lack thereof — against Bay.

“Our defense, quite simply, is that he never possessed [the child porn],” Korslund said in an interview outside the courthouse. “It was on a cloud account, and he’s indicating that he never uploaded the images on the cloud account, and he did not know these images were on his cloud account.”

In court, Korslund said that the prosecution hadn’t yet turned over what they’ve been able to find, pouring through over 120,000 files seized from the account.

In a reply, the prosecutor explained that investigators were initially tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who were, in-turn, made aware of a file that contained metadata associated with child porn by the company that manages cloud accounts for Verizon.

He acknowledged that the account was, at one time, associated with a boyfriend or husband of Bay’s mother, but that it was linked to Bay’s phone number and required two-factor authentication to access.

The prosecutor said that the files included 160 photos that qualified as child porn or close to it, 50 to 100 files that were “questionable” and PDFs that contained links to websites associated with child sexual abuse material.

Bay’s trial is slated for April 3, 2024.