Phase 1 of Back Bay Marsh Terrace Project to begin in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Phase One of the Back Bay Marsh Project is set to begin this month in Virginia Beach.

Officials from Virginia Beach Public Works say geotechnical engineers will begin a survey of Bonney Cove on Saturday, April 10.

Bonney Cove is located within the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in North Bay. It also borders the west side of Long Island.

The survey is covered under the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) Permit No. 2020-2286. It includes collecting 10 soil borings by drilling with specialized equipment. Engineers will use an airboat-mounted drill rig with three engines and a support airboat.

The drill rig will be launched from the Mill Landing Boat Ramp, and will be anchored overnight in a sheltered cove, near the area of investigation, to limit travel back and forth.

Officials say this type of work can produce loud noise and will take place daily for 2 to 3 weeks from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., until drilling is complete.