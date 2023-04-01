VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams’ non-profit, YELLOW partnered with the Oceanfront Dairy Queen Saturday to give away four Something in the Water tickets.

This is the first of multiple events the organization will be hosting ahead of the popular festival.

The campaign called Servin’ Up Love is giving three general admissions and one VIP ticket in exchange for a limited edition ice cream cone.

YELLOW’s Director of Engagement and Communication Stephanie Walters broke down how the contest works.

“You have to take a picture of your limited edition cone, and then Tigers on Instagram and follow us on Instagram, and then winners will be randomly drawn from the entries that we receive,” she said.

The competition lasts until April 23, but it didn’t stop dozens who flocked to the oceanfront DQ on April 1.

“They’re doing a special fundraiser here as you can see. So I’m out here to support that. I’m trying to hold onto my hat and hold on to this ice cream cause it’s windy out here but it’s for a good cause,” said James Wilkins, one of the many people with the special cone.

What’s the cause?

“One dollar from each cone will go towards Yellow to help us continue our mission to even the odds and to do community programming,” said Walters.

YELLOW’s mission is to educate the youth and the non-profit already has one school in Norfolk, YellowHab, that serves grades 3-6.

“So we’re just excited to be a part of the change that’s happening in education here and nationally,” she said.

Every person at Dairy Queen had a favorite artist they’d love to see if they manage to snag the coveted tickets.

“Pharrell – I’ve always been a Pharrell since I was I don’t know when, but yeah Pharrell,” Wilkins said.

The special yellow ice cream cones will exclusively be at the oceanfront DQ until April 30. Four winners of the contest will be announced on April 24.