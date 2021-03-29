Pharrell says the man shot and killed by police at VB Oceanfront Friday was his cousin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday evening, music artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams said the man shot and killed by police at the Oceanfront Friday night was his cousin.

Williams, the organizer of the Something in the Water music festival, posted a picture of 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch with a message.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

Williams made the post on his verified Instagram account Monday night about half an hour after Virginia Beach police released an update on the shooting.

There were multiple shootings at the Oceanfront late Friday, one of which was officer-involved. As police were responding to the gunfire around 11:20 p.m., an officer came into contact with Lynch in the 300 block of 20th Street.

In the update Monday night, police said Lynch brandished a gun when police came into contact with him in the 300 block of 20th Street. Lynch was shot and killed.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard procedure, police said. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.

Something in the Water — the music festival organized by Williams — also tweeted on Monday with condolences for Lynch’s family.

“We don’t have the words to fully express how sorry we are about the loss of this beautiful life. We thank you and your family for your light and service. The VA Beach community and beyond will miss you. Rest In Peace Donovon.”

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall reports Lynch was also a volunteer with SITW.

A memorial is being planned for Lynch at the Oceanfront Tuesday evening.

Friends have described Lynch as an “intelligent, kind and passionate human being who always made anyone around him smile.”

Lynch also played college football. He was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school.

As of Monday afternoon, three men had been arrested in connection with the other shootings Oceanfront.