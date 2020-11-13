Pharrell releases video explaining the story behind SITW

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 28: Pharrell attends the Pop Up Church at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 3 on April 28, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In 2019, Pharrell Williams launched Something in the Water in Virginia Beach, and now, he shares the story behind why he created the music and cultural festival in his hometown.

In a mini film called “Building Empathy,” Pharrell tells the story behind SITW which turned College Beach Week — known for its negative reputation involving violence and crime — into one “associated with goodwill and empathy.”

Uninterrupted and MasterClass partnered to launch a series of films titled ‘The Power You Hold.’ The mini-series examines “issues of social injustice and systemic racism” while offering “education and inspiration on ways to impact change.”

Uninterrupted is an all-digital sports programming network founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter featuring videos from the athlete’s perspective, original series, podcasts, and documentaries.

The full video can be watched here.

