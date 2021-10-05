Pharrell hints Something in the Water may not return to Virginia Beach, saying city is run by ‘toxic energy’

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 27: Pharrell performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The return of the Something in the Water festival may not happen after creator Pharrell Williams says the city is run by a “toxic energy” and hasn’t valued his proposed solutions.

In a letter to the Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney on Tuesday, the 48-year-old singer and entrepreneur from Virginia Beach said the festival was successful in easing racial tensions, unifying the region and bringing about economic development opportunities.

However, he said the same energy has not been reciprocated back toward him.

“I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life,” Williams wrote. Williams’ cousin, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer on March 26 at the Oceanfront.

In the wake of Lynch’s death, Williams called on city leaders to “talk about your issues, talk about your struggles so we can get past them.” He also proposed a forum for the City of Virginia Beach to discuss “who we were, who we are, and who we’d like to be.”

Many residents and community leaders have demanded answers about Lynch’s death. The officer who fired the fatal shot did not have his body-worn camera turned on at the time. Police also said Lynch brandished a weapon before he was shot, which his family disputes. They also say he was legally allowed to carry a gun.

“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by — and with toxic energy,” Williams said. “The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, [Donovon] Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2.”

Williams’ Oct. 5 letter was in response to a letter dated Sept. 26 from Duhaney who said he felt “immense disappointment” after he learned Something in the Water may not be held in 2022. While the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, the initial 2019 festival had an economic impact of more than $24 million.

Duhaney said the city experienced record-breaking economic success.

“As impressive as those figures are, they are just that — numbers. We have not lost sight of the intangible, unquantifiable impact the festival has had on the social fabric of our community,” Duhaney wrote.

He asked that Williams and festival leadership meet with the city before making any final decisions on the festival.

In his response, Williams didn’t address that invitation.

Instead, Williams ended by saying that “until the gatekeepers and the powers-that-be consider the citizens and the consumer base, and no longer view the idea of human rights for all as a controversial idea… I don’t have any problems with the city, but I realize the city hasn’t valued my proposed solutions either.”

