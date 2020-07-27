Pharrell, Adidas donate 2,000 masks to VB Sheriff’s Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- Staff and volunteers at Hope for Life rescue in Virginia Beach work hard to save abandoned and neglected animals, give them medical treatment, and find them a happy home.

As a nonprofit, the cost of these services can add up quickly. But one woman who lives at a local senior living community wanted to help.

"The woman came in and she was very excited she loves supporting us," said Hope for Life Rescue Director and Founder Pauline Cushman.

Cushman says the woman got this idea when she started cutting hair.

"The men wanted to pay her, she was actually willing to do it for free, but they were willing to pay her. So, they turned it into a fundraiser," she said.