Pharrell, Adidas donate 2,000 masks to VB Sheriff’s Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Once again, Pharrell Williams has gifted masks to Hampton Roads’ front line workers.
On Monday, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office posted on social media announcing the music artist’s donation, which was made in partnership with Adidas and Williams’ nonprofit, YELLOW.
“Thank you for helping us stay safe!” the sheriff’s office wrote.
Last week, Williams donated 8,000 face masks and face shields to front line workers with Sentara Healthcare.
