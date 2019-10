VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters are investigating a townhouse fire early Monday morning.

Officials say they responded to the fire in the 2100 block of Carrene Drive just before 3 a.m.

The fire was marked under control within 20 minutes.

Officials said that four deceased rats were removed from the home after the fire was resolved.

Animal control was called for a report of deceased pets. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.