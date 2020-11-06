Petroleum sheen on water in Rudee Inlet prompts hazmat response

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire officials said a petroleum sheen on the water in Rudee Inlet Thursday night caused a hazmat response.

Fire officials were called to the 400 block of Pacific Avenue Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the sheen on the water between Rockefeller’s and Terrace Avenue.

The spill was contained within the inlet using a boom and oil absorbent pads, a fire department spokeswoman said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, U.S. Coast Guard and the Virginia Beach Fishing Center were contacted.

Crews will go out in the morning to reassess the spill for further mitigation, the spokeswoman said.

