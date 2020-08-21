Person working meal service at VB elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tallwood Elementary School sent out a school division alert email on Friday evening confirming that a person working in meal service tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the school division was notified on Thursday, August 20 that a person who was in the building and participating in meal services on August 17 and August 18 has since tested positive.
They also said the person will not return to the building until released by their healthcare provider and CDC guidance has been met.
Officials said that the person did not interact directly with the public, wore a face mask, and practiced social distancing. As a result, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) believes the risk of transmission is low.
As a reminder, the incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days. Anyone who develops symptoms should remain out of school buildings and should and contact their healthcare provider immediately to inform them of possible exposure.
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Fever
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Gastrointestinal symptoms
For additional information about COVID-19, visit the VDH website, the CDC website, or call the Eastern Region COVID-19 Hotline with general questions at 757-683-2745.
Latest News
- Virginia gets approval to expand state-based health insurance exchange program access
- Suffolk announces construction phase 2 for the Seaboard Coastline Trail
- ‘A lot of surprises’: GOP previews what to expect during next week’s RNC
- Festevents announces 2021 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival lineup
- Man accused in brutal attack of pickup driver in Portland is arrested